Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Position Boosted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,908 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $991,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after buying an additional 566,513 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

GBCI stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $418,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

