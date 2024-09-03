GlobalData Plc (DATA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on October 4th

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON DATA opened at GBX 227 ($2.98) on Tuesday. GlobalData has a 1-year low of GBX 132 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 244 ($3.21). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 218.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 209.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,612.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, insider Graham Lilley sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.96), for a total value of £562,500 ($739,644.97). Corporate insiders own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

