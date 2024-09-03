GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,471.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 214,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.58.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $167.41 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.15 and a 12-month high of $167.65. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,055,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,386,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,055,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,386,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $906,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,878 shares of company stock worth $5,475,738 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

