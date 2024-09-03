goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Update

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,400 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 271,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.0 days.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Stock Down 0.3 %

EHMEF opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.76. goeasy has a 1-year low of $74.48 and a 1-year high of $150.66.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.