Graypoint LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

