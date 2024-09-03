Graypoint LLC Buys 469 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in American Water Works by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $108,688,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $92,838,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after acquiring an additional 624,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $143.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

