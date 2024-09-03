Graypoint LLC Has $230,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

