Graypoint LLC Invests $200,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,265,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after buying an additional 403,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TEL opened at $153.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.12. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.