Graypoint LLC Invests $296,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $215,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,839,000 after buying an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after buying an additional 455,693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,331,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,584,000 after buying an additional 259,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,827 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.