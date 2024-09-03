Graypoint LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.47. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

