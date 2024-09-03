Graypoint LLC Purchases Shares of 1,488 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,038,000 after purchasing an additional 420,053 shares during the period. Gray Foundation purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,890,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,386,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,394.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 90,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $148.17 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average of $137.77.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

