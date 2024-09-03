GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $7,024,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in GSK by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 325,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

