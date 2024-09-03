Guidance Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,100 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $1,179,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $1,602,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 172.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED opened at $193.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.64. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $133.67 and a 52-week high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

