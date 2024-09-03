Guidance Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter worth about $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATEN shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.12.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

