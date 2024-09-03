Guidance Capital Inc. Has $341,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Guidance Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,524,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461,767 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NYSE:BMY opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

