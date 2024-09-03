Guidance Capital Inc. Increases Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 73.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 174.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALG shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $57,409.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $185.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

