Guidance Capital Inc. Purchases 359 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,118 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,122,000 after purchasing an additional 732,321 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,218,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,276,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,346.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 668,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 659,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $82.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.72.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.



The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.



