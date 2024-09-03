Guidance Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Arcosa by 38.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,198.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 12,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.