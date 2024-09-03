Guidance Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Guidance Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,797 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,427 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $80,697,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,990,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $135.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.36 and a beta of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.