Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ciena by 339.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

