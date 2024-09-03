Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $54,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 42.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

