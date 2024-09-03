Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Capital World Investors boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,498,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853,983 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,034 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after acquiring an additional 590,815 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 63.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,295,000 after purchasing an additional 515,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $12,631,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.27.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.