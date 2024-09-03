Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.53

Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $2.80. Harvard Bioscience shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 109,200 shares.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.91 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,111,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,274.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James W. Green bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,101,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,520,349.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,111,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,274.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 24.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 14.1% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 93,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.