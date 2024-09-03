HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives $31.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.
Several analysts have issued reports on HCP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCP
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HashiCorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 63,879 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after buying an additional 254,720 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth $21,217,000. Finally, GGV Capital LLC boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 658,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after buying an additional 29,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.05.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.