Head-To-Head Review: Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) versus Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 23.99% 15.52% 1.50% Origin Bancorp 13.18% 7.94% 0.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Origin Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $303.50 million 2.45 $82.22 million $5.16 8.91 Origin Bancorp $355.67 million 2.92 $83.80 million $2.65 12.63

Risk and Volatility

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mercantile Bank and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 3 1 0 2.25 Origin Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80

Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.09%. Origin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.56%. Given Mercantile Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mercantile Bank pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Mercantile Bank on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it offers courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and mobile and online banking, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

