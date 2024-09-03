Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.41

Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and traded as high as $9.75. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 3,400 shares trading hands.

Hennessy Advisors Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 17.39, a current ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Hennessy Advisors worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

