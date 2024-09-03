Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,176.84

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,176.84 ($15.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,207 ($15.87). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,191 ($15.66), with a volume of 692,252 shares.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.78) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,235 ($16.24).

Read Our Latest Report on Hiscox

Hiscox Trading Up 0.1 %

Hiscox Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,176.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 763.46, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,923.08%.

About Hiscox

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.