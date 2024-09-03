Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $90.67 Average PT from Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.3 %

HWM stock opened at $96.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $98.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.