HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8,218.45

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,218.45 ($108.07) and traded as high as GBX 8,288 ($108.98). HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 8,269 ($108.73), with a volume of 7,017 shares.
HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,218.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,074.88.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.