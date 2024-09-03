IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,900 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 765,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDACORP from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:IDA opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $104.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $451.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

