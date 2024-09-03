IFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,760 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Get Dover alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 208.0% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 93.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $186.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $192.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,565 shares of company stock worth $5,576,733. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.