IFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Entergy by 2,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,272 shares of company stock worth $1,781,806 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $120.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.58. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

