IFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 216,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 87,968 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,187,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1867 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

