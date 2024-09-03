IFG Advisory LLC Takes $206,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,268 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $131,456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 29.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,133,000 after purchasing an additional 485,811 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MetLife Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.88. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MetLife
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MetLife
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.