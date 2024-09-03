IFG Advisory LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 394 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Intuit by 10.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $630.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.08.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,320,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,367 shares of company stock valued at $60,118,991. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $716.35.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

