Insider Buying: Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA) Director Buys C$10,850.00 in Stock

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) Director Grant Reeves acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$10,850.00.

Get Titan Logix alerts:

Grant Reeves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Grant Reeves purchased 5,000 shares of Titan Logix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,300.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Grant Reeves acquired 50,000 shares of Titan Logix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Grant Reeves bought 1,000 shares of Titan Logix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$590.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Grant Reeves purchased 1,000 shares of Titan Logix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$540.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Grant Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of Titan Logix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,620.00.

Titan Logix Trading Up 1.4 %

TLA opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 17.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.52. Titan Logix Corp. has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$21.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.98.

About Titan Logix

Titan Logix ( CVE:TLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Logix had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of C$1.93 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Logix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Logix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.