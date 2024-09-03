Insider Selling: Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer Sells C$114,000.00 in Stock

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 3,800 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$114,000.00.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:LNF opened at C$29.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Leon’s Furniture Limited has a 1 year low of C$16.46 and a 1 year high of C$30.64.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$617.66 million for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.0291921 EPS for the current year.

Leon’s Furniture Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Acumen Capital set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

