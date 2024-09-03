Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,399 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,202.2% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 386,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 356,596 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 20,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.2 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $224.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The company has a market capitalization of $645.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.