Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,399 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,202.2% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 386,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 356,596 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 20,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $224.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The company has a market capitalization of $645.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Get Our Latest Report on JPM

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.