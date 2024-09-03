Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 276,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 56,211 shares during the period.

Shares of PNQI stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $42.23.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

