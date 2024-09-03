Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $66.66.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.