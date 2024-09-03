IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 204.0 days.

IQE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IQEPF opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. IQE has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

About IQE

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

