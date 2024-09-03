iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,791,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.64. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $110.63.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.