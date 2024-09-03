iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.02.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

