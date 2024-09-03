iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 9,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.02. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $100.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

