iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Reduced by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $148.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.77. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $150.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

