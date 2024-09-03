iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after acquiring an additional 352,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.83.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

