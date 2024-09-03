iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,809,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 86,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 272,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 99,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $133.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.