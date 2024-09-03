iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,405 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,550,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

