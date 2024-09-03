iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $167.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $174.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.82.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

