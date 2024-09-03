iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,590,000 after buying an additional 130,803 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 511,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.50 and a one year high of $105.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.83.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

